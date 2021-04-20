Global Ioversol Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

The Ioversol market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Ioversol companies during the forecast period.

Rise in number of accidents and increase in prevalence of bone-related diseases & kidney problems are the key drivers of the global ioversol market. In addition, growth in geriatric population has led to increased orthopedic disorders and cardiovascular disorders, resulting in the development of the X-ray industry, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, overdose of ioversol might lead allergic reaction; breathing problem; swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat; and dehydration & dry skin, which restrains the market growth. Increase in spending on healthcare and advancements in X-ray, CT scan, and other radiological & diagnostic examinations are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market players.

Ioversol is an organoiodine compound, which contains one or more carbon-iodine bonds. It is a radiopaque contrast agent that absorbs X-rays. It allows blood vessels, organs, and other non-bony tissues to be seen more clearly on a CT scan or other radiologic (X-ray) examination. This unique property of ioversol has led to increased application such as in ultrasound scattering and magnetic resonance imaging. It helps to diagnose disorders of the heart, brain, and blood vessels.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Ioversol include:

A.S. Joshi & Company

Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Stellence Pharmscience Pvt. Ltd

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Ultraject

China Resources Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co

Guerbet

Liebel-Flarsheim Company LLC

HB Ocean

View the Comprehensive Analysis on Various Segment:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/643978-ioversol-market-report.html

Ioversol Market: Application Outlook

X-ray

CT Scan

Brain Disorders

Blood Vessel Disorders

Heart Disorders

Others

By Type:

Ioversol 34% Injectable Solution (Optiray 160)

Ioversol 51% Injectable Solution (Optiray 240)

Ioversol 64% Injectable Solution (Optiray 300)

Ioversol 68% Injectable Solution (Optiray 320)

Ioversol 74% Injectable Solution (Optiray 350)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Ioversol Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Ioversol Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Ioversol Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Ioversol Market in Major Countries

7 North America Ioversol Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Ioversol Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Ioversol Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Ioversol Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

