Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Technological Advancements in the Inhalation Anesthesia Delivery Equipment, says Absolute Markets Insights

The technology advancements of inhalation anesthetics equipment over the years has enabled healthcare professionals to reduce operational costs and increase the quality of care, thus, boosting the demand for inhalation anesthesia market across the globe. Along with the evolution of inhalation anesthetic drugs, equipment used to deliver these drugs to patient have also transformed. The anesthesia respiratory devices administer a monitored mixture of air, nitrous oxide and anesthetic drug to the patient. The latest technology anesthetic equipment utilizes advanced sensor network, modern electronics and customized software to offer highly monitored anesthesia delivery and improve the care quality. These advancements have imparted capabilities such as automated monitoring and delivery of inhaled anesthetic drug, closed-loop systems and integration with anesthesia information systems. The sensor network employed in these advanced equipment facilitates monitoring line pressures in the respiratory device to ensure right quantities of anesthetics are administered to the patients. For instance, First Sensor supplies a network of thermal mass flow sensors or differential pressure sensors to monitor inspiratory and expiratory pressure and volumes in the inhalation anesthesia devices. Also, electronic gas mixers and vaporizers are being used in the respiratory devices for anesthetics for better control and deliver predetermined dosage of anesthetic drugs. For instance, Aisys CS2 care station of General Electric Company utilizes electronic vaporizers and gas mixers enabling control of anesthetic agent and monitoring its usage. These technologies have benefitted the healthcare professional to deliver better patient care with hassle free operation thus boosting the growth of inhalation anesthesia market across the globe.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, anesthesia usage has increased across the globe and continuous rise in flow of patients has posed inhalation anesthesia as a potent alternative. Also, the hospitals are making efforts towards stopping the spread of this infectious disease through air or infected medical materials. The transforming requirements of healthcare professional and technological advancements have enabled introduction of closed-loop respiratory devices for anesthesia which are also capable of recycling the anesthesia gases. For instance, HERSILL S.L. provides a semi-closed circuit anesthesia delivery device which is compatible with anesthetic gas scavenging system of hospitals and displays its data on the screen. This advances will help hospitals reduce operational costs and wastage, thus, propelling the growth of overall inhalation anesthesia market across the globe.

In terms of revenue, global inhalation anesthesia market was valued at US$ 12,607.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 20,385.0 by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of inhalation anesthesia market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Rising veterinary care expenditure coupled with growing pet population is expected to drive the growth of veterinary healthcare in global inhalation anesthesia market.

North America held the highest market share in global inhalation anesthesia market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to rise in medical tourism and investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the players operating in the inhalation anesthesia market are AbbVie Inc., Baxter, BOC, Halocarbon, Hengrui Medicine, Kent Scientific Corporation, Merck KGaA, Midmark Corporation, Piramal Critical Care and Raman & Weil Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market:

By Product Type

Apparatus

Anesthetics

Isoflurane

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Nitrous Oxide

Others

Accessories

By Application

Human Healthcare

0 to 1 Months

1 to Less Than 6 Months

6 Months to Less Than 3 Years

3 to 12 Years

12 to 25 Years

25 to 50 Years

More than 50 Years

Veterinary Healthcare

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

