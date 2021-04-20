Global Implantable Pulse Generators Market Expected To Witness High Growth over the Forecast to 2026 By Top Manufactures: Nevro Corp.; Synapse Biomedical Inc.; Cyberonics, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Dextronix, Inc.; CorMedix Inc

An excellent Implantable Pulse Generators market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. It highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The use of such established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The large scale Implantable Pulse Generators report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Implantable pulse generators market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technology and modernization of product offerings, resulting in usage of ceramics as an alternative to metals as they provide better compatibility in patients.
Increasing rate of chronic diseases globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market
Higher effectiveness of therapy systems with the adoption in usage of these medical devices is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
Ease of installation of these implants resulting in shorter operating is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint
Requirement of replacement surgeries of these implantable medical devices whether to replace the whole device or the batteries after a certain period of time; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Implantable Pulse Generators Market
By Product Type
- Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers
- Implantable Defibrillators
- Cochlear Implants
- Implantable Nerve Stimulators (FES)
- Limb Function Stimulation
- Bladder Stimulators
- Sphincter Stimulators
- Diaphragm Stimulators
- Analgesia
- Implantable Infusion Pumps
- Implantable Active Monitoring Devices
By Application
- Neurovascular Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Orthopedic
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, Impulse Dynamics announced that they had received US FDA approval for their implantable pulse generator, “Optimizer Smart System”. This approval will help the company in providing an effective CCM therapy delivering medical device in heart failure patients who cannot undergo CRT.
In October 2018, Heraeus Holding announced that its business division Heraeus Medical Components had agreed to acquire Evergreen Medical Technologies along with their subsidiary PhysioTest. This acquisition will enable Heraeus to provide a wider level of product offerings and enhance its production capabilities of medical devices particularly in the neuromodulation segment.
