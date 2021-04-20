Global Freight Transport Brokerage Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

Latest market research report on Global Freight Transport Brokerage Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Freight Transport Brokerage market.

Freight Transport Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Freight Transport Brokerage market include:

Expeditors

Landstar System

JB Hunt Transport

BNSF Logistics

GlobalTranz Enterprises

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Worldwide Express

Coyote Logistics

Werner Logistics

TQL

Transplace

Echo Global Logistics

Hub Group

Allen Lund

C.H. Robinson

Freight Transport Brokerage Application Abstract

The Freight Transport Brokerage is commonly used into:

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

Type Segmentation

Truckload

LTL

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Freight Transport Brokerage Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Freight Transport Brokerage Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Freight Transport Brokerage Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Freight Transport Brokerage Market in Major Countries

7 North America Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Freight Transport Brokerage manufacturers

-Freight Transport Brokerage traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Freight Transport Brokerage industry associations

-Product managers, Freight Transport Brokerage industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

