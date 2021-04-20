Business

Global Freight Transport Brokerage Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

Latest market research report on Global Freight Transport Brokerage Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Freight Transport Brokerage market.

Freight Transport Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load

Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Freight Transport Brokerage market include:
Expeditors
Landstar System
JB Hunt Transport
BNSF Logistics
GlobalTranz Enterprises
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Worldwide Express
Coyote Logistics
Werner Logistics
TQL
Transplace
Echo Global Logistics
Hub Group
Allen Lund
C.H. Robinson

Freight Transport Brokerage Application Abstract
The Freight Transport Brokerage is commonly used into:
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Auto & Industrial
Chemical
Other

Type Segmentation
Truckload
LTL
Other

Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Freight Transport Brokerage Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Freight Transport Brokerage Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Freight Transport Brokerage Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Freight Transport Brokerage Market in Major Countries
7 North America Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Freight Transport Brokerage Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile

Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:
-Freight Transport Brokerage manufacturers
-Freight Transport Brokerage traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Freight Transport Brokerage industry associations
-Product managers, Freight Transport Brokerage industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

About Global Market Monitor
Global Market Monitor is a professional modern consulting company, engaged in three major business categories such as market research services, business advisory, technology consulting.
We always maintain the win-win spirit, reliable quality and the vision of keeping pace with The Times, to help enterprises achieve revenue growth, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, and significantly avoid operational risks, to achieve lean growth. Global Market Monitor has provided professional market research, investment consulting, and competitive intelligence services to thousands of organizations, including start-ups, government agencies, banks, research institutes, industry associations, consulting firms, and investment firms.
