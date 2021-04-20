Global eSports Betting Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of eSports Betting market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to eSports Betting market are also predicted in this report.

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Twinspires

Bet-at-home.com

Draft Kings

Gala coral group

BetAmerica

TVG

Amaya gaming

Fan duel

Ladbrokes

Paddy Power Betfair

GVC Holdings

Betsson

888 Holdings

Watch and Wager

Betfred

Bet365 Group

Sportech

Kindred Group

William Hill

Application Synopsis

The eSports Betting Market by Application are:

Entertainment

Commercial

Other

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

LOL

CS: GO

Dota 2

Overwatch

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of eSports Betting Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of eSports Betting Market by Types

4 Segmentation of eSports Betting Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of eSports Betting Market in Major Countries

7 North America eSports Betting Landscape Analysis

8 Europe eSports Betting Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific eSports Betting Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa eSports Betting Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

​Target Audience:

eSports Betting manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of eSports Betting

eSports Betting industry associations

Product managers, eSports Betting industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

eSports Betting potential investors

eSports Betting key stakeholders

eSports Betting end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

