Global eSports Betting Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of eSports Betting market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to eSports Betting market are also predicted in this report.
Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.
Major Participators Landscape
These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.
Major market participators covered in our report are:
Twinspires
Bet-at-home.com
Draft Kings
Gala coral group
BetAmerica
TVG
Amaya gaming
Fan duel
Ladbrokes
Paddy Power Betfair
GVC Holdings
Betsson
888 Holdings
Watch and Wager
Betfred
Bet365 Group
Sportech
Kindred Group
William Hill
Application Synopsis
The eSports Betting Market by Application are:
Entertainment
Commercial
Other
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
LOL
CS: GO
Dota 2
Overwatch
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of eSports Betting Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of eSports Betting Market by Types
4 Segmentation of eSports Betting Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of eSports Betting Market in Major Countries
7 North America eSports Betting Landscape Analysis
8 Europe eSports Betting Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific eSports Betting Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa eSports Betting Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Target Audience:
eSports Betting manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of eSports Betting
eSports Betting industry associations
Product managers, eSports Betting industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
eSports Betting potential investors
eSports Betting key stakeholders
eSports Betting end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
