Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

The global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software market are:

Carbon Black Inc.

Cybereason Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Digital Guardian

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

CrowdStrike Inc.

Guidance Software Inc.

Deep Instinct

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye Inc.

RSA Security (EMC)

Application Outline:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

On the basis of products, the various types include:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market in Major Countries

7 North America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Target Audience for this Report

– Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software manufacturers

– Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software industry associations

– Product managers, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

