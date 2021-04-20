Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
The global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software market are:
Carbon Black Inc.
Cybereason Inc.
McAfee Inc.
Digital Guardian
Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)
CrowdStrike Inc.
Guidance Software Inc.
Deep Instinct
Cisco Systems Inc.
FireEye Inc.
RSA Security (EMC)
Application Outline:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
On the basis of products, the various types include:
On-premise
Cloud-based
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Market in Major Countries
7 North America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Target Audience for this Report
– Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software manufacturers
– Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software industry associations
– Product managers, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
