Global Digital Panel Meter Market to witness growth of 8.7% CAGR till 2028

Electrical and electronic components form a vital part in all manufacturing processes and have emerged as a key area of investment for manufacturers to improve efficiency. Digital panel meters are being increasingly integrated into these systems to enhance measuring accuracy, which is poised to influence the global digital panel meter market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, global digital panel meter market was valued at US$ 2628.40 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5536.42 Mn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020-2028.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of digital panel meter market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Digital Panel Meter Market:

By Type Portable Meters Multi-input Indicators and Scanners Benchtop Meters Process Totalizers Thermocouple Meters Load Cell and Strain Gauge Weight Meters RTD Temperature Meters Others

By Application Level, Process Pump Control Pressure Flow Rate Totalizer Batch Controller Temperature Modbus Weight Hazardous Area Others

By Display Technology LED LCD Sunlight Readable Dual Line Single Line Bar Graph Others

By Display Type Numeric Alphanumeric Combination

By End Users Manufacturing Semiconductors and Electronics Automotive Power and Utilities Healthcare and Laboratories Transportation Telecom Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

