Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
This latest Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
A demand-side platform (DSP) is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts through one interface.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising include:
BrightRoll
Rocket Fuel
MediaMath
AppNexus
DoubleClick
TubeMogul
Choozle
LiveRamp
Amazon (AAP)
Facebook Ads Manager
Market Segments by Application:
Programmatic RTB
Programmatic Direct
Market Segments by Type
Cloud-based
On Premise
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market in Major Countries
7 North America Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Target Audience:
Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising
Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising industry associations
Product managers, Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising potential investors
Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising key stakeholders
Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key Features of the Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Report
-Report customization as per the client’s requirements
-Analysis of product segments for Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising market with historical data and forecast
-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies
-Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations
-It provides a six-year forecast based on Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising market growth forecasts
