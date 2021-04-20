Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market is expected to worth US$ 501.9 Mn 2027 and is growing at CAGR of 6.2%
Biopharmaceutical companies are gaining traction with increasing commercialization of biosimilars. The risk of contamination in biologics manufacturing is high, increasing the adoption of BFS technology. Biologics manufacturing companies including AstraZeneca and VxP Biologics, Inc., have installed BFS machines for aseptic manufacturing. This is anticipated to boost global BFS technology market over the forecast period.
Members of Biotechnology Innovation Organization are working with governments to develop vaccines for COVID-19 pandemic which further increase the demand for blow fill seal (BFS) technology for rapid and safe development of vaccines.
Detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of BFS technology market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market:
- By Material
- Low density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Multilayer
- By Type of Filled Container
- Bottle
- Ampoules
- Unit-dose Ampoules
- Multi-dose Ampoules
- Others (Injectables, Parenterals, etc.)
- By Type of Size
- 5 – 5mL
- 5 – 10mL
- Above 10mL
- By Application
- Ophthalmic
- Respiratory
- Biologics
- Medical devices
- Vaccine
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
