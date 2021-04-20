Gel Documentation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2027| TMR Report

Global Gel Documentation Systems Market was valued US$ 256 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 412 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.13% during a forecast period.

The gel documentation systems market is majorly segmented into product type, light source, detection technique, application, end-user, and region.

Further, gel documentation systems market based on product type includes instruments, software, and accessories. Gel documentation systems market in terms of a light source is classified into LED, UV, and laser.

Based on gel documentation systems market, the detection technique segment is divided into, UV, chemiluminescence, and fluorescence. Nucleic acid quantification, protein quantification, others are segmented under application segment. Further, gel documentation systems market based on end-user includes academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and diagnostic laboratories.

Based on regions, the global gel documentation systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on product, instruments segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the overall gel documentation systems market due to the increased R&D activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

In terms of end-user, academic and research institutes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market due to the increasing research activities on genomics and proteomics in research institutes and rising government funding in academic institutes.

The major driving factor of the gel documentation systems market is a use of advanced techniques, such as Western blot and DNA diagnostics. Additionally, the growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and an increase in funding for research & development in genomics, proteomics, and electrophoresis techniques are propelling the market growth. Increase in the use of molecular biology techniques in clinical practice is boosting the market.

Lack of efficiency and effectiveness compared to conventional methods is a major challenge of the gel documentation systems market.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share due to the increasing research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and the availability of government grants to support research activities.

Key players operating in the global gel documentation systems market are Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, VWR Internationa, Corning, Syngene, Analytik Jena, Gel Company, ProteinSimple, ATTO, Vilber Lourmat, Carestream Health, Wealtec, Royal Biotech, Cleaver Scientific, LI-COR, Isogen, SIM Lab, DNR Bio-Imaging System, and Tanon.

