Fractionated Pulses Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Roquette Freres, Axiom Foods Inc., Emsland Group

Consumers, nowadays, are very conscious about their health and this leads them to demand fractionated pulses due to its various health benefits. The fractionated pulses are mainly available in the form of starches and proteins. Due to the increasing demand for vegetable source protein, the demand for fractionated pulses is growing rapidly in the global fractionated pulses market. Owing to the increasing population and demand, the transition from animal-based to plant-based protein supply is advantageous from a long-term economic and environmental point of view.

Fractionation is one of the effective ways to increase the value of pulses through their efficient fractionation into starch, protein, and fibre. Fractionated pulses have several applications mainly in the food & beverages industry and the animal feed industry for example it is simply used as ingredient or additive in foods. The fractionated pulses increase the nutritional value of foods without compromising the taste, flavour, colour, and aroma of the food. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the global fractionated pulses market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand For Ready To Food

The rising trend towards fast-cooking foods, ready-to-eat foods, and convenient foods is fostering the fractionated pulses market. The fractionated pulses i.e. pulse starch, fibres, and proteins are a key ingredient for ready-to-eat and fast-cooking foods due to its health benefits. Fractionated pulses based foods are very convenient for the busy and working population who do not have much time to care for their diet. The fractionated pulses are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry and the personal care industry for producing health supplements.

This factor will significantly drive the fractionated pulses market. Globally, many consumers are facing problems due to the presence of a substantial amount of cholesterol in their regular diet. This is resulting in them to demand fractionated pulses based foods that are rich in protein and provides essential vitamins, minerals, and complex carbohydrates. Apart from various other health benefits, fractionated pulses contain low-fat. These factors will further propel the growth of the fractionated pulses market.

The stringent norms and regulations of various international bodies like the FDA may hamper the fractionated pulses market. Moreover, the regular fluctuating price of the pulses is another restraining factor of the global fractionated pulses market.

Key Segmentation Of Fractionated Pulses Market

Fractionated Pulses Market can be segregated on the basis of the method of fractionation, type, and application.

Segregation of Fractionated Pulses Market based on the method of fractionation: Wet Fractionation Dry Fractionation

Segregation of Fractionated Pulses Market based on type: Starch Protein Fibre

Segregation of Fractionated Pulses Market based on application: Food & Beverages Animal Feed Others (Pharmaceutical, personal care, etc.)

Regional Outlook of the Fractionated Pulses Market

The East Asia and South Asia regions are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the presence of leading pulse producing nations like India, China, Myanmar, etc. India accounts for 1/4th of the global production of pulses. North America and Europe are expected to have a substantial rate of growth in the fractionated pulses market due to the increasing number of working and health-conscious population. Latin America and The Middle East and Africa will have a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Players Of The Global Fractionated Pulses Market

Global fractionated pulses market is fragmented and various players are using strategies like expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their footprints in the market. In 2018, Verdient Foods and Ingredion Inc. entered into a joint venture to expand the product portfolio in the pulse-based products.In 2019, Roquette Freres launched two new plant-based proteins product from peas and fava beans. This product launch aimed at catering the growing consumer demand for sustainable nutritional sources. The key players are as follows: AGT Food and Ingredients Ingredion Incorporated Roquette Freres Archer Daniels Midland Company Axiom Foods Inc. Emsland Group Dakota Dry Bean Puris The Scoular Company Avena Foods Ltd. Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse Batory Foods COSUCRA Vestkorn SunOpta Verdient Foods

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Fractionated pulses market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Fractionated pulses market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

The Fractionated pulses market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Fractionated pulses Market Segments Fractionated pulses Market Dynamics Fractionated pulses Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The Fractionated pulses market regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia) East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia) Oceania The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Fractionated pulses market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with Fractionated pulses market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Fractionated pulses market segments and geographies.

Fractionated pulses Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and Products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

