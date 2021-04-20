Foreign Exchange Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact, Global Upcoming Business Opportunities, Top Participants, Industry Trends, Analysis Report By 2027

Global Foreign Exchange Market industry research report arrangement investigation showcase player profiles and methodologies. The report offers a complete understanding of the improvement approaches, procedures, cost structures, and future growth.

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Foreign Exchange Market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in Foreign Exchange Market conditions. The rapidly changing Foreign Exchange Market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It covers the entire Foreign Exchange Market with an in-depth study on revenue growth and profitability. The report also delivers on key players along with a strategic standpoint pertaining to price and promotion.

Foreign exchange is a creditor’s right that can be used in the balance of payments deficit held by the monetary administration (central bank, monetary authority, foreign exchange leveling fund and the Ministry of Finance) in the form of bank deposits, Treasury bills, long-term and short-term government securities.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Foreign Exchange industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Foreign Exchange. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Foreign Exchange in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Foreign Exchange market covered in Chapter 13:

BNP Paribas

HSBC

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Royal Bank of Scotland

Citibank

JPMorgan Chase

Barclays

UBS

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Foreign Exchange market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Currency Swaps

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Foreign Exchange market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Individual

Corporate

Government

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

Global Foreign Exchange Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Foreign Exchange Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Foreign Exchange Market Foreign Exchange Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

3.3 Sales and Foreign Exchange Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

