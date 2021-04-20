Fitness Cookies Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Kellogg Co., Yildiz Holdings, Lenny and Larry’s

Evolving Fitness Trends Creating New Growth Avenues for Fitness Cookies Market

Fitness drive among the high and moderate income consumer groups in the recent years has propelled the demand for several nutrition adding products including fitness cookies. Approximately 78% of the global population is suffering from diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular issues as well as lower blood pressure. The manufacturers of fitness cookies are promoting their offerings in the form of supplements having lower levels of sugar and high in fiber and other nutrients. Gen-X and millennials are amongst most informed consumer groups for fitness cookies and they exhibit high potential as a consumer. The fitness cookies marketers are therefore launching advertisement campaigns to engage this cross-section of the population.

Growing Per Capita Supplement Consumption – A Positive Indicator for Fitness Cookies Manufacturers

Rising income and developing economies are led to an increase in the consumption of a healthy and nutritious product. Per capita consumption of supplements have been swelling worldwide; around 78% of the U.S. adults are reported to consume dietary supplement. Talking in global perspective, an estimated 71.9% of the global adult population are consuming fitness supplements, which in turn is driving the demand for fitness cookies. In the recent years, a significant surge has been observed in the number of consumers opting for weight management and energy products such as sugar-free cookies, calorie-free cookies, and other plain cookies. This has considerably swelled the financials of the related providers including fitness cookies.

The increasing table-bound work culture of consumers, resulting in many health-related issues and other several diseases, such as obesity, and high blood pressure, is likely to add large number of consumers for fitness cookies.

Fitness Cookies Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Fitness Cookies market has been segmented as-

Oat meal cookies

protein cookies

Fiber cookies

Keto cookies

On the basis of form, the Fitness Cookies market has been segmented as-

Dropped

Bars

Pressed

Sandwich

Molded

Refrigerated On the basis of flavor, the Fitness Cookies market has been segmented as-

Vanilla

Strawberry

Chocolate

Other ( plain)

On the basis of distribution channel, the Fitness Cookies market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Online Retail Others



Fitness Cookies Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers operating in the global Fitness Cookies market are Mondel?z International, Kellogg Co., Yildiz Holdings, Lenny and Larry’s, Quest Nutrition, No Cow, Muscle Pharm, Munk Pack, Buff Bake and ProSupps among others.

Significant Opportunities Ahead for Fitness Cookies

A significant demand for innovative cookies such as non-GMO cookies and flavored cookies have been observed to hit the market shelves in the past two-three years, which has garnered positive responses from the consumers. Considering this as an opportunity, manufacturers of fitness cookies have started adding varieties to their fitness cookies offerings, which includes fitness cookies in different flavors and forms such as bar, molded, and sandwich formats. For Instance, Kellogg Co., one of the leading manufacturers of fitness cookies, are offering clean label products. Clean label product are those products which have an easily understandable ingredient list. Likewise, Mondel?z International, extending its product by offering a wide varieties cookies, which includes flax seeds, oats and other grains.

Moreover the company also offers, fitness cookies which are with the goodness of protein Omega-3, fiber and other healthy nutrients as well as without trans- fat and maida which in turn fueling the market demand of fitness cookies worldwide and create opportunities for the manufacturers, who are operating in fitness cookies market to drag their product in the market. Furthermore, Archer Daniels Midland has also started offering fitness cookies and other health-related products with sugar reduction and protein addition. The listed factors are likely to propel the demand for the fitness cookies market across the globe and remain significant over the forecast period.

