Fiber Syrup Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Sukrin USA, fiberYum, Zint Nutrition, Pyure Organic, Nature’s Way

Fiber Syrup Market: Overview

The global fiber syrup market is projected to witness rampant growth on the back of increasing health awareness among consumers and rising incidence of digestive issues, mainly due to busy lifestyles. Increasing consumer inclination towards consumption of probiotics is another key driving factor for fiber syrup market. Over 70 million people in the U.S. suffer from digestive diseases, and an estimated 50 million suffer from chronic constipation. This has resulted in increased intake of probiotic dietary supplements such as fiber syrup. However, growth in the global fiber syrup market is expected to be hindered by factors such as lack of regulatory guidelines and rising research and development costs. The discovery of new probiotics is expected to create significant opportunities in the market.

Fiber Syrup Market: Dynamics

Demand for preventive drugs amongst the baby boomer population to cure their digestion-related illnesses is a prominent factor driving the growth of fiber syrup market. Growing obesity levels in the U.S. and increasing emphasis on weight management strategies, low calorie-consumption and fat-burning ingredients is also helping the fiber syrup market to grow forward. However, commercially available fiber syrups is usually not natural and is can spike blood sugar levels.

Fiber Syrup Market: Segmentation

The fiber syrup market can be segmented on the basis of primary function, application and distribution channel.

On the basis of primary function, the fiber syrup market can be segmented into:

Prebiotic Agent

Bulking Agent

Sugar Substitute

On the basis of application, the fiber syrup market can be segmented into:

Dairy Products

Non-Dairy Beverages

Cereals

Others (meat, nutrition bars)

On the basis of distribution channel, the fiber syrup market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Independent Retailers

Fiber Syrup Market: Regional Overview

Europe is expected to maintain a strong market share in the global fiber syrup market and the regional market is projected to grow at a steady pace. The emphasis of European fiber syrup manufacturers on product innovation is expected to play a key role in rapid growth. Asia Pacific, mainly driven by high demand in India and China, is poised to emerge as the fastest growing region and is projected to see over the forecast period.

Fiber Syrup Market: Key Players

The global fiber syrup market is fairly competitive and is largely consolidated. Competitors’ focus on expanding their product offerings by developing improved versions of existing products through the development of new formulations of ingredients is likely to open new growth avenues. R&D is projected to be a key competition characteristic. BioNeutra Inc, developer and manufacturer of premium functional ingredients for the food, beverage and nutrition industries, recent launched its “VitaFiber” syrup. The syrup is a high-purity probiotic made from enzymatic starch conversion. “VitaFiber” appears as a clear transparent or pale yellow high density syrup, working as a dietary fiber and a low-calorie sweetener.

Some of the key players in the fiber syrup market are Sukrin USA, fiberYum, Zint Nutrition, Pyure Organic, Nature’s Way, Walden Farms and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the fiber syrup market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the fiber syrup market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as primary function, application, distribution channel and region.

