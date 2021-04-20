Fermented Plant Extracts Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2030

Global Fermented Plant Extracts Market: Overview

The global fermented plant extracts market is anticipated to observe growth in the years to come, thanks to the growing inclination of consumers to switch to healthier lifestyle. In addition, it has been observed that more customers are opting for organic and natural products as well in a bid to stay fit and healthy. Fermented plant extract has alleviated the problems of consumers when it comes to utilization of solid compost manure, thereby offering an option of effective and nutritious solutions for farmers. Besides, the process of production of fermented plants is not very expensive and consumer are more willing to procure them owing to the benefits that they come with for animals and plants. These factors are expected to bolster growth of the global fermented plant extracts market in the years to come.

Fermented plant extract refers to a plant functional food that has its origin in Japan. These extracts make use of different types of plants as its raw material and are fermented utilizing different microorganisms so as to prepare beverage or any other such product. With the presence of abundant active substance and nutrients, fermented plant extracts come with many benefits not only for human health but also for several industrial purposes. The global fermented plant extracts market is estimated to hold promising growth opportunities for the market players due to the presence of several bioactive agents promising multiple functionalities.

Product, form, application, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global fermented plant extracts market has been classified.

Global Fermented Plant Extracts Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global fermented plant extracts market is mentioned as below:

In 2015, Korea based cosmetic company, MJ Group carried out clinical demonstration and efficacy assessment of fermented proteins at the Korea Research Institute of Bio-Science. The company also finished the process of technology patent transfer in 2017.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global fermented plant extracts market comprise the below-mentioned:

Dongyang Lianfeng Biological Technology Co., Ltd

The Beauty Chef Creams And Cleansers

Brad Biophotonic Skin Care

Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd

Biosa Danmark ApS

MJ Group

Global Fermented Plant Extracts Market: Key Trends

The global fermented plant extracts market is marked with the prevalence of the below mentioned restraints, opportunities, and drivers.

High Nutrient Content to Widen Scope of Application in the Agriculture Sector

Fermented plant extracts refer to those products that come with fermented whole food items, vegetables, flowers, and fruits. These extracts come with high content of nutrients and are made of amino acids and essential vitamins. Fermented plant extract is more or less similar to readymade compost manure. Besides, these extracts are entirely organic and are considered much better option in comparison with chemical fertilizers. Chemical fertilizers are known to be toxic for plants and could also prove to be harmful for health of human beings in the long run. These growing concern of health amongst the people is likely to work in favor of the global fermented plant extracts market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

In several occasions, plants are not able to make use of the nutrients found in compost manure plants and thus it can be derived from the liquid form of fermented plant extracts. These extracts are projected to offer strong growth in the personal care industry, as there has been growing interest in the product. In addition, manufacturers are exploring several avenues, such as personal care for use of the product. These factors are estimated propel growth of the global fermented plant extracts market over the assessment period, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Fermented Plant Extracts Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of region, the global fermented plant extracts market is anticipated to observe growth in different parts of the world. Japan, the US, and India are some of the hotspots for the market. Japan is constantly conducting research and development activities so as to come up with better quality fermented plant extracts and the country is one of the leading producers of fermented plant extracts. Besides, growing inclination toward adoption of healthier products is expected to bolster growth of the market in Asia Pacific.