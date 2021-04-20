Extended Reality Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

Extended reality is gaining popularity in both professional and personal applications. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience is another key factor driving growth of the market. Technological advancements are contributing to further developments in XR technology, which will widen the scope for XR to become as prominent as mobile phones. In April 2019 for instance, Houzz, which is an online platform for home design and remodeling, launched a new augmented reality feature that enables shoppers to virtually cover their floor with tiles – true to scale – to get an idea of how it would look in their homes.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Extended Reality market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Extended Reality market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Extended Reality market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Extended Reality market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Extended Reality market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Extended Reality market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Extended Reality market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.

Emergen Research has segmented the global extended reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035) Business Engagement Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035) Virtual Reality (VR) Augmented Reality (AR) Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035) BFSI Education Consumer Good & Retail Industrial & Manufacturing Healthcare Media & Entertainment Telecommunication & IT Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Extended Reality Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….