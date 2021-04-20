Exclusive Report on Microcontrollers (MCU) Market 2014-2027

Latest market research report on Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Microcontrollers (MCU) market.

Increasing awareness of smart energy management, coupled with growing penetration of automotive and medical applications is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry is expected to drive the microcontrollers market over the next five years.

Microcontrollers (MCU) are low cost devices which, coupled with enhancement in technology, is the driving force for their usage in a bevy of smaller products such as portable gadgets and LED lighting. The major areas in which microcontrollers are used are automotive, industrial, consumer goods, computer, and communications applications. Of these, the market is found to be primarily driven by industrial (which is considered to include medical), automotive applications and consumer goods.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Microcontrollers (MCU) market cover

Freescale Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Samsung Electronics Corporation

Fujitsu

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

Atmel Corporation

Renesas Electronics

By application:

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Computer

Communications

Global Microcontrollers (MCU) market: Type segments

8 bit Microcontroller

16 bit Microcontroller

32 bit Microcontroller

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Microcontrollers (MCU) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Microcontrollers (MCU) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Microcontrollers (MCU) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Microcontrollers (MCU) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Microcontrollers (MCU) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Microcontrollers (MCU) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Microcontrollers (MCU) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Microcontrollers (MCU) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Key Stakeholders

Microcontrollers (MCU) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Microcontrollers (MCU)

Microcontrollers (MCU) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Microcontrollers (MCU) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

