Event Stream Processing – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Event Stream Processing market.

Competitive Players

The Event Stream Processing market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Striim

Pivotal

Streamsets

Tibco Software

Google

IBM

Confluent

Red Hat

Lgcns

Microsoft

Twitter

Apache

By application:

Algorithmic Trading in Financial Services

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Event Processing Applications

Fraud Detection

Process Monitoring

Location-Based Services in Telecommunications

Type Segmentation

On-premises

Managed

Hybrid

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Event Stream Processing Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Event Stream Processing Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Event Stream Processing Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Event Stream Processing Market in Major Countries

7 North America Event Stream Processing Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Event Stream Processing Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Event Stream Processing Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Event Stream Processing Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Key Stakeholders

Event Stream Processing manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Event Stream Processing

Event Stream Processing industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Event Stream Processing industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

