Europe Transformer Monitoring System Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2019-2027

Market Introduction

Power transformers play an important role in power transmission. These transformers work at peak load and are designed to have maximum efficiency at full capacity. Decades of research in the transmission networks has led to an increase in the transmission voltages. Power transformers enable the power transmission low-voltage to high-voltages. The installation of power transformers provides new opportunities for the power transformer market. Thus, the rise in the installation of power transformers is likely to drive the transformer monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Europe transformer monitoring system market is expected to reach US$881.1 millionby 2027 from US$585.7 million in 2019, ata CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.The Europe transformer monitoring system market experiences a remarkable growth due to growing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of power transformer. Rising focus on renewable electric power generation, deployment of smart grids, smart transformers, and replacement of old power transformers are the other factors propelling the growth of the transformer monitoring system. Further, rising demand for uninterrupted electric supply and growing focus on using non-conventional energy sources would act as an opportunity for the players in the transformer monitoring system market as transformer monitoring systems have the competence of monitoring the transformer’s voltage, current, and temperature to ensure regular uninterrupted electric supply.

Key Market Segments

In terms of component, the IT solutions segment accounted for the larger share of the Europetransformer monitoring system market in 2019. In terms of service, the bushing monitoring segment held a larger market share of the transformer monitoring system market in 2019. In terms of application, the power transformers segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred while preparing this report on the Europe transformer monitoring system market are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, statistical database, and among others. ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, are Dynamic Ratings are among the major companies listed in the report.

