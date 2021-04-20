Europe Deodorant Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2027 | Church & Dwight Co., Inc, Wipro Enterprises, Colgate-Palmolive Company

Europe Deodorant Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players Church & Dwight Co., Inc, Wipro Enterprises, Colgate-Palmolive Company, COTY INC, L’Oréal International, REVLON, Godrej Industries Limited, Estée Lauder Inc, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, New Avon Company, Kao Corporation, Gianni Versace S.r.l, Weleda, Elsa, EO Products, CavinKare Group, SA Designer Parfums Ltd., CRYSTAL, Lion Corporation among other domestic and global players.

Europe Deodorant Market Scenario:

Europe deodorant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach Euro 7,539.83 million by 2027. Increasing demand of natural ingredients in deodorant products is the driving factor for the Europe market growth.

Europe region is dominating due to the high adoption of personal hygiene and body care products.

Conducts Overall EUROPE DEODORANT Market Segmentation:

By Type (Aerosol Deodorant, Roll-On Deodorant, Gel Deodorant, Invisible Solid Deodorant, Solid Deodorant, Crystal Deodorant, Wipes Deodorant, Antiperspirant Deodorant, Unscented Deodorant, Stick Deodorant and Others),

Ingredients (Alcohol, Antimicrobials, Paraben and Propellants, Glycol, Oils, Fragrance, Natural Ingredient, Powder and Others),

Distribution Channel (Discounters, E-Commerce, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores / Pharmacies, Warehouse Clubs, and Other),

Gender (Women, Men, Unisex and Kids)

Europe Deodorant Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the deodorant market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, and Rest of Europe. In 2020, Germany will dominate the market with the highest CAGR of 12.6% as they have the high investment capacity in personal hygiene products.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of European brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

In December 2019, Kao Corporation announces that they have received the Award through Japan Investor Relations Association (JIRA) at 2019 IR Award. Through this award, the company will keep the trust of its customers and will enhance it product portfolio in the market.

In February 2018, Procter & Gamble announced the launch of their advertising campaign for their famous Secret brand products for the promotion of the deodorants with the tagline “All Strength, No Sweat”. Through this promotional activity, the company aims to expand its product portfolio in the market.

