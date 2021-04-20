Esport & Sport Gambling Market Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025: Bet365, Interwetten, GVC Holdings, William Hill, Kindred Group, Flutter Entertainment, Bet-at-home.com

The Global Esport & Sport Gambling Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Esport & Sport Gambling Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Esport & Sport Gambling Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. This report provides the COVID-19 impact analysis (historic and present) in major regions and countries, also provides futuristic analysis considering COVID-19.

According to this study, over the next five years the Esport & Sport Gambling market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 165450 million by 2025, from $ 128990 million in 2019.

Top Leading Companies of Global Esport & Sport Gambling Market are Bet365, Interwetten, GVC Holdings, William Hill, Kindred Group, Flutter Entertainment, Bet-at-home.com, Betsson AB, Betfred, 888 Holdings, Betcris, SBOBET, BetAmerica, Pinnacle, Betway, Betvictor, Intertops, Bodog, BetOnline, and others.

Esport & Sport Gambling Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Horse Racing

E-sports

Others

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports betting markets are divided by different sports into soccer betting, basketball betting, horse racing, tennis betting, esports betting and others.Among them, football betting accounted for 45.58% of the market revenue in 2019, making it the largest market.

Esport & Sport Gambling Market segment by Application, split into:

Offline Gambling

Online Gambling

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports gambling markets can be divided into online gambling and offline gambling according to sales channels.The share of online gambling is not growing with the development of the Internet and smart mobile terminals.According to QYR’s research, the market size of online sports betting grew from $19.681 billion in 2014 to $29.641 billion in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.53%.Offline sports betting still dominates the market, with a market share of 77.52% in 2019.

Regional Analysis For Esport & Sport Gambling Market:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Economic Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on market growth opportunities:

Esport & Sport Gambling market is a dynamic industry with significant opportunities for business development but the current COVID-19 conditions caused uncertainty in forecasts, shifts in short-term planning goals, focus on concerns related to near-term cost management, and long-term complexity management.

During 2020, profit pool growth varied widely across the Esport & Sport Gambling market as companies quickly aligning their strategies to the current market conditions succeeded largely. The report assists in identifying growth and business expansion opportunities that lie beneath the uncertainty.

Finally, the Esport & Sport Gambling Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

