Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs maintain and develop an erection for satisfactory sexual intercourse or activity refers to erectile dysfunction. The main causes of erectile dysfunction are high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, or depression. The symptoms of erectile dysfunction include trouble in maintaining an erection, difficulty in achieving an erection, and a reduced interest in sex. There are many medications available to treat erectile dysfunction which is commonly known as erectile dysfunction drugs. Sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), and vardenafil (Levitra) are some of the oral medications that reverse erectile dysfunction by improving the effects of nitric oxide, a natural chemical that a body produces that relaxes the muscles of the penis. This increases blood flow and allows them to get an erection in response to sexual stimulation.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market to surpass USD million by 2030. Due to the rising healthcare expenditure on sexual wellness, the demand for erectile dysfunction drugs is experiencing an escalating demand. The development of novel drug formulations is propelling the market growth further. Additionally, there is a high demand for these drugs from the elderly population as they have hormonal imbalances such as a reduction in libido which is also contributing to the growth of the erectile dysfunction market.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Key Players

Apricus Biosciences Inc

Bayer AG

Cristalia Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Vivus, Inc.

Metuchen Pharmaceuticals LLC

Other Prominent Players

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market: Segments

Viagra (sildenafil citrate) segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market is segmented by drug type into Viagra (sildenafil citrate), Cialis (Tadalafil), Staxyn/Levitra (vardenafil), Stendra/Spedra (avanafil), Zydena (udenafil), Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream), and Others. Viagra (sildenafil citrate), the segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to its large number of sales worldwide over other drugs. Due to its longer duration of action and lesser incidences of adverse effects such as vision problems and muscle pain, it is preferred over other drugs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing adoption of the sedentary lifestyle

The rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is resulting in the high growth of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, leading to complications such as erectile dysfunction. Poor lifestyle choices, smoking, alcoholism increases the risk of erectile dysfunction which in turn is boosting the overall growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Besides, the factors such as the rise in the geriatric population and life expectancy are also driving the demand for erectile dysfunction drugs.

Restraint

Side effects of drugs on health

The consumption of erectile dysfunction drugs may harm health which is likely to impede market growth. The common side effects include headache, nasal congestion, vision problems, dizziness, and diarrhea. Moreover, patients with cardiovascular disease have more risk as these drugs can cause a drop in blood pressure.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market report also contains analysis on:

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segments:

By Drug type Viagra (sildenafil citrate) Cialis (Tadalafil) Staxyn/Levitra (vardenafil) Stendra/Spedra (avanafil) Zydena (udenafil) Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream) Others

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Sales

By Mode of Administration Oral Medications Topical Medications Injections Others



