Electrotherapy Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Electrotherapy systems are primarily used for managing chronic and nerve pain, improving blood circulation, restoring range of motion and movement, managing musculoskeletal system conditions, as well as enhancing muscle strength and sensation. Some advanced electrotherapy devices can be worn on back, leg, arm, or elsewhere during daily life activities. Electrical stimulation level of this kind of device is administered through a handheld controller. Demand for electrotherapy for pain management is increasing due to growing awareness regarding adverse effects of pain killer medicines and drugs and rising adoption of electrotherapy systems for pain management resulting from sports injuries.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Electrotherapy market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key participants include Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE) Interferential Current Therapy (IC) Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD) Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Electro-Acupuncture (EA) Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Sports Injury Neuromuscular Dysfunction Tissue Repair Urine and Fecal Incontinence Iontophoresis Pain Management Acute and Chronic Edema

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Rehabilitation Centers Long-term Care Centers Clinics Hospitals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



