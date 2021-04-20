Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market : Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027 | DBMR

The analysis covered in the winning Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market business report gives a clear idea of various segments that are relied upon to view the quickest business development in the course of the estimate forecast frame. A variety of steps are employed while generating this report and the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters have been utilized here vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers.

The electronic medical records (EMR) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on electronic medical records (EMR) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing number of hospitals adopting EMR solutions is escalating the growth of electronic medical records (EMR) market.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Scope and Market Size

The electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, applications, end- user, functionality and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into services, software and hardware.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into on- premises and cloud- based.

On the basis of applications, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into general EMR and specialty EMR.

On the basis of end- user, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into hospital-based EMR and physician-based EMR.

On the basis of functionality, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into basic systems and fully functional systems.

On the basis of type, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into traditional EMRs, speech enabled EMRs and interoperable EMRs.

Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Country Level Analysis

The electronic medical records (EMR) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, mode of delivery, applications, end- user, functionality and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electronic medical records (EMR) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the electronic medical records (EMR) market during the large-scale adoption of the electronic health records by hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities, presence of major companies and expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Share Analysis

The electronic medical records (EMR) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to electronic medical records (EMR) market.

The major players covered in the electronic medical records (EMR) market report are medica, AdvancedMD, Inc., ALERT Life Sciences Computing, S.A., AllMeds, Inc., Amazing Charts LLC, Aprima, athenahealth, Inc, Bernoulli, Cambio Healthcare Systems, CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Medsphere Systems Corporation, CompuGroup Medical SE, CPSI, CureMD Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, eMDs, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Greenway Health, LLC, Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc, Medical Information Technology, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

