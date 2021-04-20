Electric Motor Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027

Market Scenario

Global Electric Motor Market was valued US$ 100.86 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The increase in need for energy-efficient motors, increase in demand for electric motors particularly in agriculture and industrial sectors, rise in awareness about electric & green vehicles among customers, and government funding for emerging efficient electric motors are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth in the global electric motor market size throughout the forecast period. An increase in earning level leading to rising disposable income is majorly boosting the demand for the global electric motors market.

However, the major hindering factor of the global electric motor market is many larger electric motors are NOT easily portable, and even if a motor is small enough to be portable, consideration must be made for the correct electrical supply and voltage at the new site. Also, expensive line extensions are sometimes needed for installation in remote locales where existing electrical power is NOT available.

In terms of type, the AC motor segment dominated the market in 2018 with around 70% market revenue share. Moreover, the segment is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the adoption of AC motors in industrial applications.

Based on output power, the fractional horsepower (FHP) output segment, dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to continue its dominance by 2026 with around 90% value share. By application, the motor vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% thanks to the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2018, accounting for around 35% share of the overall electric motor market size. The Asia-Pacific electric motor market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period because of increased penetration of electric motors in industrial machinery, household appliances, and HVAC equipment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Motor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Motor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electric Motor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Motor Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Electric Motor Market

Global Electric Motor Market, by Type

• AC Motor

• Synchronous AC Motor

• Induction AC Motor

• DC Motor

• Brushed DC Motor

• Brushless DC Motor

• Hermetic Motor

Global Electric Motor Market, by Output Power

• IHP

• FHP

Global Electric Motor Market, by Voltage Range

• 9V & below

• 10V-20V

• 21V-60V

• 60V

Global Electric Motor Market, by Application

• Industrial Machinery

• Motor Vehicle

• HVAC Equipment

• Aerospace & Transportation

• Household Appliances

Global Electric Motor Market, by Speed

• Low Speed

• Medium Speed High Speed

• Ultra-High Speed

Global Electric Motor Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Electric Motor Market

• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

• Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

• Ametek, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Brook Crompton UK Ltd.

• Danaher Motion LLC

• Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

• Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

• ABB Group

• ARC Systems Inc.

• ASMO Co., Ltd.

• Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH

• Emerson Electric

• Maxon Motor AG

• Regal Beloit Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

