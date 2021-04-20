E-Axle Market Forecast to 2027 – Allison, Transmission, Inc., AVL, List, GmbH, Borgwarner, Inc., Continental, AG, Dana, Limited, GKN, Plc, Nidec, Corporation, Robert, Bosch, GmbH, Schaeffler, Technologies, AG, &, Co., KG, ZF, Friedrichshafen, AG

The E-Axle is a cost-attractive, compact electric drive solution for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The vehicle’s axle is powered with the help of a compact unit consisting of power electronics, electric motor, and power transmission. This supports in making electric drives less complex but simpler. Moreover, through this e-axle, the powertrain becomes cheaper, more efficient, and more compact. The E-axle is featured with the benefit of high system efficiency that further ensures greater electric range or lower requirements for the battery capacity.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The major drivers contributing to the growth of the E-axle market include the increase in sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and the rise in adoption of EVs due to increasing fuel costs. However, the high cost of the electric axle drive system is the key factor that is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in research and development activities for improvement in electric vehicle performance and deployment of E-axle in ICE vehicles are the factors that are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the E-Axle industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Global E-Axle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Combining Motors, Power Electronics, Transmission, Others); Drive Type (Forward Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All-wheel Drive); Electric Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and Geography

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the E-Axle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-Axle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-Axle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-Axle market in these regions.

The Scope of the Report:

Analysis and forecast of the market size of the Global E-Axle market, in terms of Value

The Report outline, categorized, and forecast the E-Axle Industry on the premise of product kind, service provider, end-users, and application.

Competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global E-Axle market.

Market drivers and challenges for the E-Axle Market

Detail profile of leading players with their Strategies.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

The reports cover key developments in the E-Axle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from E-Axle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Axle market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the E-Axle market.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 E-Axle Market – By Technology

1.3.2 E-Axle Market – By Fuel Type

1.3.3 E-Axle Market – By End User

1.3.4 E-Axle Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. E-Axle Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. E-Axle Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints & Expected Influence Of Covid-19 Pandemic

6. E-Axle Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1. E-Axle – Global Market Overview

6.2. E-Axle – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

7. E-Axle Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology

7.1. Overview

7.2. Technology Market Forecasts And Analysis

