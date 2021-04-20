Decorative Concrete Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Decorative concrete is low maintenance and offers high durability and reliability, which is driving rising demand and growth of the market. This concrete has beneficial chemical and weather-resistant properties, and high thermal efficiency, which has resulted in increased demand among various end-uses and applications. Increasing deployment in commercial buildings such as hotels, malls, and office buildings, driven by increasing remodeling and renovation activities to improve the aesthetic appeal of buildings and attract more consumers are factors expected to continue to support market growth. Increase in number of commercial buildings being built each year will also drive market growth going ahead.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Decorative Concrete market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Decorative Concrete market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Decorative Concrete market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Decorative Concrete market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Decorative Concrete market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Decorative Concrete market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Decorative Concrete market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Stained Concrete Colored Concrete Stamped Concrete Epoxy Concrete Polished Concrete Concrete overlays Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Walls Floors Pool Decks Driveways & Sidewalks Patios Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Residential Non-residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



