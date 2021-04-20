Data Wrangling Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Data Wrangling market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Data Wrangling market are also predicted in this report.

Data wrangling, sometimes referred to as data munging, is the process of transforming and mapping data from one “raw” data form into another format with the intent of making it more appropriate and valuable for a variety of downstream purposes such as analytics.

Key Market Players

Players covered in the report are:

SAS Institute

Datawatch

Hitachi Vantara

Dataiku

Oracle

Trifacta

TIBCO Software

IBM

Talend

Alteryx

Global Data Wrangling market: Application segments

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Data Wrangling Market: Type Outlook

On-premises

Cloud

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Data Wrangling Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Data Wrangling Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Data Wrangling Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Data Wrangling Market in Major Countries

7 North America Data Wrangling Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Data Wrangling Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Data Wrangling Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Data Wrangling Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

