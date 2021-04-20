Crispr Gene Editing Market Trends by Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth and Forecast 2027 | Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA

The analysis covered in the winning Crispr Gene Editing Market business report gives a clear idea of various segments that are relied upon to view the quickest business development in the course of the estimate forecast frame. A variety of steps are employed while generating this report and the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters have been utilized here vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers.

Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Autoimmune/Inflammatory), Application (Genome Engineering, Disease Models, Functional Genomics and Others), Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, Zinc Finger Nucleases and Others), Services (Design Tools, Plasmid and Vector, Cas9 and g-RNA, Delivery System Products and Others), Products (GenCrispr/Cas9 kits, GenCrispr Cas9 Antibodies, GenCrispr Cas9 Enzymes and Others), End-Users (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Segmentation: Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market

By Therapeutic

Oncology

Autoimmune/Inflammatory

By Application

Genome Engineering

Disease Models

Functional Genomics

Others

By Technology

CRISPR/Cas9

Zinc Finger Nucleases

Others

By Services

Design Tools

Plasmid and Vector

Cas9 and g-RNA

Delivery System Products

Others

By Products

GenCrispr/Cas9 kits

GenCrispr Cas9 Antibodies

GenCrispr Cas9 Enzymes

Others

By End-Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, GenScript has launched Single-stranded DNA Service for CRISPR-based Gene Editing which help the key researchers to have access on the high quality, pure ssDNA for CRISPR-based gene insertion and hence can accelerate the development of gene as well as cell therapy for cancer immunotherapy

In February 2018, Cellectis has received two U.S. patents (US#9,855,297 and US#9,890,393) entiled as “Methods for engineering T cells for immunotherapy by using RNA-guided CAS nuclease system” for CRISPR Use in T-Cells. The U.S. grant of these patents, the company can generate revenue by out-licensing the products to the pharma companies that are ready to use CRISPR technologies in T-cells

Competitive Analysis:

Global CRISPR gene-editing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CRISPR gene-editing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

