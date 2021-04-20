Covid-19 Update: Global Water Free Urinals Market will grow to US$ 674.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global water free urinals market was valued at US$ 275.7 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 674.3 Mn in 2027.

Rise in investment in waterless urinal structures are anticipated to boost the demand for water free urinal across the globe over forecast period.

Conventional urinals account for high water wastage and costs hefty amounts for supplying of fresh water and treating of sewage water and waste water. Waterless urinals eliminate water required for flushing and saves about 56,800 litres to 170,000 litres of water per urinal per year, based on the usage frequency. Companies providing waterless urinals are using innovative solutions, leading to rise in stringent competition in the market, to tap new users and new applications. In contrast to the single waterless urinal fixture, urinal kiosks are being introduced in the market to be installed at public places. For instance, Micronel Global Engineers Pvt Ltd., Ekam Eco Solutions and others provide waterless public urinal kiosk solutions which can be installed at public places including parks, roadside sites, schools, institutions and other sites. In 2015 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced a plan to install waterless bio-urinal kiosks across the city. Growing applications of waterless urinal kiosks at public places are driving the growth of global water free urinals market.

Companies providing waterless urinals have also introduced solutions for women users. Urinals for women in public places are scarce and thus, create difficulty for them to find a safe and hygienic place for urinating. Sanitation provider companies and government entities are striving to eliminate this discomfort of women by installing restrooms at public places with waterless urinals. For instance, in 2018 LiquidGold Africa, a sanitation solutions provider, installed 14 waterless gender-neutral urinals at Osizweni Primary School in South Africa The company developed these solutions in partnership with Vaal University of Technology. These innovations are anticipated to increase the potential users of waterless urinals and thus, fuelling the growth of global water free urinals market over forecast years.

Introduction of components for retrofitting existing urinals and converting them into advanced waterless capabilities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global water free urinals market. For instance, the Zerodor Waterless Urinal Kit and No Flush Waterless Urinal Program of Ekam Eco Solutions can transform any regular urinal into waterless without having to change any hardware. This will save high costs incurred in total replacement of the urinals and hence, are expected to gain high popularity amongst commercial users. Recent outbreak of global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 is anticipated to further boost adoption of these economical waterless solutions as they quickly transform the conventional urinal systems to contactless and waterless urinals which eliminate the transmission of this infectious disease by eliminating flushing. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of water free urinals market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The sealant liquid trap held significant share in global water free urinal market in 2018 owing to its high efficiency to reduce the odor leakage from urinal drainage pipes.

Commercial applications are anticipated to witness high growth in global water free urinal market due to the potential cost savings offered by the waterless urinal solutions.

North America held the highest market share in global water free urinals market in 2018 due to the promotional activities for water conservation by government entities.

Some of the players operating in the water free urinals market are American Standard, Duravit AG, Ecoprod Technique, Falcon Water Technologies, Hindware Homes, Ideal Standard UK, Kohler Co., Micronel Global Engineers Pvt Ltd., Sloan Valve Company, uridan waterless solutions GmbH, URIMAT Schweiz AG, Villeroy & Boch, WATERLESS CO. INC. and Zurn Industries, LLC amongst others.

Global Water Free Urinals Market:

By Odor Trap

Sealant Liquid Traps

Membrane Traps

Biological blocks

By Applications

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

