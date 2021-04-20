COVID-19 Impact on Solar PV Junction Box Market

Global Solar PV Junction Box Market: Overview

Solar PV junction box is a component installed on the backside of a solar module. It houses all the electric bits on a solar panel and protects them from the environment. It is also used to connect panels. Thus, solar PV junction box is the most important part of a solar panel.

Solar PV junction box can be manufactured through two techniques: soldering/potting and clamping. In the first method, foils from a solar panel are soldered to the diodes in the junction box, which is then potted or filled with a sticky material to ensure not only the thermal transfer of heat, but also to keep the solder joint in place and prevent it from falling. After sufficient time has been provided for the curing of the potting material, the solar panel can be used. In the second method, a simple clamping mechanism is used for attaching the foil to the wires. The costs associated with both these methods are fairly equal; however, the price of the clamping box is higher even though the labor requirement on the soldering/potting method is more.

Important characteristics of solar PV junction boxes include maximization of the flow of current and overall efficiency using dual-sided heat dissipation; simplification of the installation process using a thin, compact and convenient design and layout; and minimization of connection issues over the product’s lifetime through enhanced connector security and strength.

Solar PV junction boxes are available in a wide range of sizes and configuration in order to meet different weather requirements, sizes, and capacities of solar power plants. In recent times, the product has undergone an evolution in order to keep pace with the more powerful solar modules. For example, cool bypass switches are now replacing traditional diodes in junction boxes in order to mitigate the tendency of solar modules to generate excessive heat. However, this has led to an increase in the price of junction boxes. Many power producers are turning to bifacial panels where only one solar PV junction box is used. These boxes have evolved further in order to keep up with the other changes in solar power plants such as rapid shutdown and other module-level functionality requested by various national regulations. Thus, companies have now started manufacturing customizable, open-format, multifunction junction boxes in order to include future updates. These updates can include optimizers or micro inverters if their electronics can be reduced in size.

Global Solar PV Junction Box Market: Key Players

Key global solar PV junction box market include TE Connectivity, Stäubli Electrical Connectors, Targray, Geesys Technologies, DuPont, and LEONI Studer AG.

