Construction Equipment Rental Market Size to Reach USD 135.77 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.1% | Emergen Research

The renting of construction equipment helps capital-intensive companies to expand their business as per their requirement. This, in turn, allows these companies to serve niche markets and bag multiple specialty construction projects. Firms reduce their cost by availing rental equipment over a long term for numerous projects. Organizations do not need to make upfront investments in various heavy equipment, while saving on depreciation and labor and maintenance costs over a long period of time. Rental companies take care of these expenses. Rental equipment help to save organizations a large amount of money spent on transportation of heavy machineries to various project sites and help optimize labor in various other works. This facilitates organizations to address numerous requirements in various sites.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Construction Equipment Rental market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Construction Equipment Rental market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Construction Equipment Rental market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Construction Equipment Rental market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Construction Equipment Rental market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Construction Equipment Rental market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Construction Equipment Rental market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market based on equipment type, product type, application, and region as follows:

Equipment TypeOutlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027) Earthmoving Material Handling Road Building Concrete

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027) Excavators Cranes Backhoes Crawler Dozers Concrete Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027) Real Estate Commercial Estate Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



