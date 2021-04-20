Construction Drone Market by Type, Application and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Drone Market by Type, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction Drone Market by Type (Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing), Application (Surveying Land, Infrastructure Inspection, Security & Surveillance, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.

Exponential population growth coupled with rapid urbanization has resulted in increase in residential and nonresidential construction activities in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, Russia, India, China, and Brazil. For instance, in August 2020, Statistics Canada, a national statistical agency of Canada, released a report on economy of Canada. According to this report, total investments in building construction registered an increase of 12% in June 2020 as compared to May 2020. This is expected to drive the growth of construction drone market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the construction drone market, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for construction drones from the developing countries, including India and China, thereby, halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in production of the construction drones around the globe. All these factors together are anticipated to negatively impact the market growth.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the construction drone market report include 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., DJI, FLIR Systems, Inc., Insitu, Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., Parrot Drones, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd..

