Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis Up To 2027 – Top Vendors Like Abbott, Bayer Ag, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Merck And Co. Inc. And Others | Outlook To 2027
Colorectal Cancer research report provides deep insights into the Global Colorectal Cancer market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Colorectal Cancer during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.
The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Colorectal Cancer market globally. This report on ‘Colorectal Cancer market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.
The Colorectal Cancer market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027.
Market Insights
New Product Launches
The market for colorectal cancer drugs is driven by frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of drugs and diagnostic tests that help in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer, Inc. launched ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin that helps in the treatment of five cancers, including colorectal cancer. Moreover, in September 2019, Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical company, partnered with German-based Boehringer Ingelheim pharmaceutical company for the development of cancer drugs. The companies came together to develop and commercialize a drug based on the MEK inhibitor. This molecule is likely to target specific cancer cells and treat patients suffering from stomach and skin cancer.
Furthermore, the companies are also focused on the development of new diagnostic tests that will help in the accurate detection of colorectal cancer. For instance, in December 2016, Clinical Genomics, a private company developing evidence-based diagnostic tools for colorectal cancer, introduced Colvera, a blood-based diagnostic test for colorectal cancer recurrence monitoring.
Thus, the constant developments in colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.
Colorectal cancer is also known as the bowel cancer, colon cancer or rectal cancer. This type of cancer is the second leading cause of death in women and third in men. Colorectal cancer may be benign, or non-cancerous, or malignant. The symptoms shown by the patients suffering from colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, diarrhea or constipation, blood in stools that makes it look black in color. The colorectal cancer can be treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery.
Key Players:
- Epigenomics AG
- Novigenix SA
- Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.
- EDP Biotech Corporation
- Volitionrx Limited
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amgen Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bruker Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Natera, Inc.
- Guardant Health
The colorectal cancer market is expected to grow owing to the key factors such as rising incidences of the colorectal cancer, rising geriatric population, and the rising advances in diagnosis technology and developing treatments. The market is expected to have growth opportunities due to the rising developments in the pharmaceutical industry and rising healthcare expenditure in across the world.
The “Global Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of colorectal cancer market with detailed market segmentation by modality, end user and geography. The global colorectal cancer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading colorectal cancer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The Global Colorectal Cancer Market is segmented on the basis of modality and end user. Based on the modality the market is segmented as diagnosis type, and therapy type. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, and diagnostic & research laboratories.
Key Reasons:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Colorectal Cancer market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Colorectal Cancer market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
