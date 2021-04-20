Collagen Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

This research study analyzes the collagen market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons). The stakeholders of this report comprises the collagen manufacturers and collagen incorporated product manufacturers. The global collagen market has been broadly segmented on the basis of sources (Bovine, Porcine, Chicken, Marine and Other sources). The sources segment is analyzed in terms of both revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons). The collagen Market by application is analyzed by two major segments namely Drug Delivery Systems and Tissue Engineering. The application market segment is analyzed in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and these segments are categorized into respective sub segments. Drug Delivery System is further analyzed by collagen shields, sponges, sustained drug delivery products, transdermal patches and other drug delivery systems, similarly tissue engineering segment is studied by skin replacement, bone substitutes and others. In addition, collagen market by geography is analyzed by five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Each geographic region is further analyzed at the country level for collagen market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The market for each of these segments has been analyzed on the basis of various market dynamics such as expanding application areas of collagen, increasing preference for collagen based products, increasing geriatric population, preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies and increasing use of collagen by biomedical market players. Market revenue and volume in terms of US$ Mn and Kilo Tons for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the segments, considering 2014 as the base year and 2015 to 2023 as the forecast years.

The collagen market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the demand and acceptance of collagen based products across the globe. The report provides a detailed industry analysis of the global collagen market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model which pose an impact on the sustainability of the companies and value chain analysis. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to elucidate the intensity of competition in the market in different regions across the globe. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through the product offerings provided as the heat map analysis covered under the competitive landscape section of the report. In addition, a brief overview of the regulatory landscape along with brief qualitative information on specific pathogen free animals is provided in the report. All these factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares worldwide.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market.

The report also profiles major players in the collagen market on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, recent developments, and pipeline analysis along with a general overview of clinical trials in collagen market. Key players in the global collagen market are Collagen Solutions plc, Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., botiss biomaterials GmbH, Medtronic plc, Nippi, Inc., Kyeron B.V., and Collagen Matrix, Inc., and Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group.

