Cold Storage Construction Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

High revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rising demand for processed and perishable food products. Increasing initiatives of governments to increase adoption of cold storage facilities to reduce food loss and wastage has been driving demand for and deployment of cold storage construction and services. The increasing need for proper handling and storage of food products and minimize risks of cross-contamination has been boosting demand for additional ad larger cold storage facilities.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Cold Storage Construction market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key participants include AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold storage construction market on the basis of application, storage type, cold storage warehouse type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Biopharmaceutical products Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products) Processed food Chemicals Flowers & plants

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Bulk stores Production stores Ports Others

Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Refrigerated containers Blast freezers and chillers Cold rooms Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



