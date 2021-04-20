Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2026

Reports and Data has added a new market research report titled Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Forecast to 2027 to its ever-expanding database. The report spanning over 100 pages is a detailed overview of the market equipped with latest information about product types, application spectrum, revenue share, market growth, revenue growth, market share, market size, and top companies. Insightful data has been collected through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals to offer key insights into statistical data of the market. The statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, diagrams, and other pictorial representations. The report also provides insights into the

Top companies operating in the market

Bracket, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Medavante Inc., Neurocog Trials, Pearson Education, Prophase, LLC, ERT Clinical, Cognifit, and Brain Resource Company.

Report Objective:

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Cognitive Assessment And Training market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the Cognitive Assessment And Training market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Services Consulting Training and Support

Solution Data Management Assessment Data Analysis and Reporting Project Management Others



Assessment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Biometrics Assessment

Pen and Paper Based-Assessment

Hosted Assessment

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Healthcare

Education

Corporate

Others Pharmaceuticals Sports Defense



Regional Outlook of Cognitive Assessment And Training Market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

The CA&T market held a market share of USD 3.13 Billion in the year 2018 and is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.

In context to Component, the Solutions segment generated a higher revenue of USD 2.04 Billion in 2018, with the growth rate of 31.1% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Solutions segment is resultant of the high demand of CT&A solutions among healthcare providers for assessment of mental health disorders, determine any change in the cognitive functioning and provide medication based on the assessment to the care-user.

In the Assessment Type, the Pen and Paper Based-Assessment segment can be seen to generate the highest revenue of USD 1.94 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period. The extensive application of this type of assessment, as it is one of the convenient ways of measuring cognitive changes and this assessment type being the standardized method of cognitive assessment contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

