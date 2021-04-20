Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing market – generate massive revenue in upcoming future 2028

Enterobacteriaceae are a family of germs that most commonly live in a person’s bowel without causing any disease. Carbapenems are strong antibiotics that are commonly used to treat serious infections. A few enterobacteriaceaea have gained resistance to these antibiotics. These are called Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae testing is considered to be a gram-negative pathogen testing.

Common gram-negative pathogens include Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia, Enterobacter aerogenes and Acinetobacterbaumannii. These gram-negative pathogens can be mediated and treated by transferable carbapenemase-encoding genes. A few infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae outside the bowel include wound infection, urinary tract infection (UTI) and pneumonia. People prone to Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae include people admitted to hospitals or other healthcare settings.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2268

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2 million people are infected by antibiotic-resistant organisms every year, which further leads to approximately 23,000 deaths annually. The mortality rates are also high, ranging from 40%-50%. Two major factors responsible for this kind of infection are use of mechanical ventilation and use of beta-lactam antibiotics. Beta-lactam antibiotics include Cephalosporins, Penicillins, monobactams and Carbapenems.

Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing includes disc diffusion or automated systems, selective agar Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing, minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC) for Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing, synergy Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing, modified Hodge tests, whole genome sequencing, spectrometrics and various other molecular methods.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing Market: Drivers

People admitted to any healthcare setting for medical care are more prone to infection and to go for Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing than healthy people. Increase in the number of people requiring inpatient medical assistance, growing number of healthcare facilities, increased number of complex surgeries, multiple use of several antibiotics and rise in use of medical devices in the body, such as urinary catheters, intravenous catheters and ventilators, are few of the major factors responsible for growth in the Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing market.

Growing awareness about prevention of Carbapenem resistance and increased efforts by governments through the implementation of infection prevention and control measures might hinder the growth of the Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing market during the forecast period.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing Market: Segmentation

Based on test type, the global Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing Market is segmented as:

Modified Hodge Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing

Minimal inhibitory concentration Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing

Other types of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2268

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing Market: Overview

In Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing, Modified Hodge tests are anticipated to be one of the leading test types for Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing because of high accuracy of test results. These tests are easy to perform and can be performed in a routine laboratory, which makes them more feasible and thus, one of the leading test types in Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing market.

Molecular testing detects the resistance mechanism whereas phenotypic tests detect the in-vitro activity of carbapenemase enzyme. Healthcare settings, such as nursing homes and acute care centers, where constant medical care is required for a longer duration of time are more prone to CRE and thus, the demand for Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing is higher in these settings.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing Market: Regional Outlook

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by 2013 Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae was found in almost 42 states. CDC also stated that enterobacteriaceae proportion of Carbapenem-resistance has consistently increased and has increased four-fold in the past ten years. During the early 2000s, CRE was rare in the North America region.

However, the breakout of CRE in the northeast spread through the US, thereby boosting the market for Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing in the region. The Asia-pacific market for Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae testing is also expected to expand during the forecast period because of detection of different classes of carbapenemase.

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing Market: Key Players

Some of major participants operating in the Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae Testing market are TBA, SolGent Co., Ltd., ELITechGroup, ALIFAX S.r.l. and bioMérieux, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2268/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates