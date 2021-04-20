Bottled Water Packaging Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Demand & Forecast 2020-2028 – Greif, Amcor, PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, Graham Packaging Company., Kaufman Container., Greiner Packaging, Alpha Group, Sidel Group, Silgan Holdings, Berry Global, CKS Packaging, APEX Plastics

Increasing demand for pure and packaged drinking water is leading to the increase in the market value of bottled water packaging market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global bottled water packaging market will project a CAGR of 6.63% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. In terms of market value, the global bottled water packaging market would rise up to USD 323.8 billion by the year 2028.

Packaged water bottles can be trusted for their quality. A packaged water bottle is safe to consume as the water in it is pure, filtered and free from any contamination. Moreover, a packaged water bottle is convenient in handling and bulk of these can be transported easily over long distances. Commercialization of water bottles is not a new concept anymore and the business is bound to rocket up due to the rapid depletion of water bodies and water borne diseases.

The major players covered in the bottled water packaging market report are Greif., Amcor plc, PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC., Graham Packaging Company., Kaufman Container., Greiner Packaging, Alpha Group., Sidel Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Berry Global Inc., CKS Packaging, Inc., APEX Plastics, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Exo Packaging, Alpack Plastics, P.P.C., Inc., CG Roxane, LLC, Danone S.A., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, Uttarkashi Minerals Corporation. and S.G. Star Drinks Private Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

The bottled water packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product, applications, pack size, technology, quality and origin of product. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the bottled water packaging market is segmented into plastics and glass.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into well water, distilled water and mineral water.

On the basis of applications the market is segmented into municipal and industrial areas.

The market can also be segmented on the basis of pack size into 331ml- 500ml, 501ml- 1000ml, 1001ml- 1500ml and above 1500ml.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology into disinfection, ion exchange, filtration and others.

On the basis of quality, the market is segmented into premium and non-premium,

On the basis of origin of product, domestic or imported are the two segments.

Queries Related to the Bottled Water Packaging Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Bottled Water Packaging market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

