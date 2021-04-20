Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

Rising adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization is also a major factor expected to further boost global blockchain technology in BFSI market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology for cross-border payments is expected to further support growth in market size in future. However, high investment to implement blockchain technology is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global blockchain technology in BFSI market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Auxesis Group, AlphaPoint Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain technology in BFSI market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Consortium blockchain Private blockchain Hybrid blockchain Public blockchain

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Services Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Record keeping Compliance management Smart contract Digital currency Payment Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Insurance Banking Non-banking financial company



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



