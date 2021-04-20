Blockchain in Retail Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry. Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products. Also, implementation of blockchain in retail supply chain provides retailers better insights into the supply chain process – from beginning to end – and in turn, enables retailers to provide precise information to the end-user.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Blockchain in Retail market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Blockchain in Retail market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Blockchain in Retail market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Blockchain in Retail market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Blockchain in Retail market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Blockchain in Retail market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Blockchain in Retail market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the blockchain in retail market in terms of provider, application, size of organization, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Application Provider Middleware Provider Infrastructure Provider

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Identity Management Compliance Management Payments & Smart Contracts Loyalty and Rewards Management Supply Chain Management Advertising Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



