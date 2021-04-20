Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Size to Reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 21.2% | Emergen Research

Increasing demand for price optimization in the retail industry is expected to further augment growth of the global big data analytics in retail market during the forecast period. Big data analytics offers retailers an edge when it comes to selling items. Precise tracking can help retailers to identify trends. Retailers can schedule placement of different products and expect an effective dynamic pricing approach. Increasing use of ERP applications to enhance management in the retail sector is expected to further boost growth of the global big data analytics in retail market going ahead.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Retail Next Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Alteryx Inc., and Fuzzy Logix LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in retail market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Cloud-Based On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Customer Analytics Sales & Marketing Analytics Merchandising Analytics Supply Chain Operations Management Social Media Analytics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….