Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027

The luxury car leasing market is expected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 12.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on luxury car leasing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Luxury vehicles refer to those vehicles which provide unmatched levels of comfort and overall quality and performance. These vehicles consist of top-end features which may not be used as a necessity but are there for trying out as a luxury. They have extraordinary lavish interior, in-vehicle infotainment systems and a robust security system consisting of the latest technologies. Leasing out luxury cars such as Ferrari, BMW and Bentley among others are on the rise since buying a luxury car is expensive not to mention its enormous maintenance costs. Hence, used luxury cars tend to come cheap since they depreciate quickly. Luxury cars are not always used as regular cars and are only used for certain purposes. Hence, this generation is finding it more useful to lease our luxurious cars rather than buying a new one as all the associated costs will bore the company and not the borrower.

Progressing automobile industry, growing trend of on-demand transportation services and lowering rat of car ownership among present generation are the factors driving the growth of the luxury car leasing market. Low internet penetration in backward countries is the factor restraining the growth of the luxury car leasing market.

Implementing different business models such as circular economy strategies, rising adoption of different car rental management software and growing pollution levels are the opportunities of growth for the luxury car leasing market. Higher commission charged by local rental companies and brand exposure are the challenges for the luxury car leasing market.

The luxury car leasing market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and booking mode. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the luxury car leasing market has been segmented as compact luxury cars, mid-size luxury cars, full-size luxury cars, luxury crossovers & minivans and luxury SUVs.

On the basis of end user, the luxury car leasing market has been segmented as local usage, airport transport, outstation and others (including self-drive, event transportation and employee transportation solutions).

Luxury car leasing market has also been segmented on the basis of booking mode into online and offline.

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

The major players covered in the luxury car leasing market report are CAR Inc., LeasePlan, Hype, Uber Technologies, Inc., KTC India, kings of car hire, rental 24H, CARFLEXI and ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Asia-Pacific separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In October 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has partnered with Myles Automotive Technologies for expanding its automobile subscription service especially for individual customers in metropolitan cities. They have also announced flexible subscription periods, starting from 12 months and going up to 48 months. These rental costs include everything from taxes to insurance coverage. This subscription can also be extended along with an optional buy-back for customers. It will help to drive up the sales of Toyota Motors and generate revenues for the company.

In September 2019, Indian luxury car rental, Hype has partnered with CRED, to offer discounts and gift cards to their customers. Additionally, all the customers will be given a one-time gift card of INR 5000. They have also promised that the car booking options will be fully customisable for the customers. This has enabled the company to boost the luxury car market in India and its partnership will further attract more upper middle class customers.

Historical and future projections of the Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market

Categorization of the Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Leasing Market players

