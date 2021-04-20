Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market 2020 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast 2027

Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Automotive smart antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,471.17 million by 2027. The increasing growth of automobile industry is boosting the growth of the market.

Asia region holds strong manufacturing hubs such as Japan, China, India and others due to which its region behind fastest growing region in the market. Rising production facilities and service agreement with companies is further driving the market growth. Increasing competition between market players is enhancing the market growth.

The increase in the cellular uses for connected vehicles is likely to be another trend stimulating demand for this market in the coming years. On the other hand, the dearth of communication infrastructure and information technology in emerging regions is likely to be one of the key factors negatively limiting the growth of the automotive smart antenna market. The lag in government regulatory policy is projected to be other restraints majorly impacting the growth of the automotive smart antenna market.

Automotive smart antenna is a signal getting and signal transporting gadget through which remote gadgets, Bluetooth gadgets, 3G/4G administrations, and others are associated. The association may be done by means of wire or remote medium. All remote data is related to vehicle’s security and security depends upon a car savvy receiving wire. In ordinary vehicles, car keen radio wire is introduced either at the front beneath glass, metallic roof, spoiler or raise bumper. Though, in convertible car, car shrewd radio wire is introduced on spoiler or deck cover.

This automotive smart antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market Scope and Segmentation:

Automotive smart antenna market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on frequency, component and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of frequency, the automotive smart antenna market is segmented into high frequency, very high frequency and ultra high frequency. In 2020, very high frequency accounted largest market share as the growing demand for luxurious vehicle in the developing economies has increases the requirement for the smart antenna.

On the basis of component, the automotive smart antenna market is segmented into transceivers, electronic control unit, wiring harness and others. In 2020, transceivers accounted largest market share as the growing integration of electronic component in the vehicle has increases the demand for transceivers.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive smart antenna market is segmented into ICE vehicle and electric vehicle. In 2020, ICE vehicle accounted for the largest market as growing demand of passenger cars and increasing disposable income is boosting the demand for the vehicle in the developed economies.

Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report Laird Connectivity, MD ELEKTRONIK, WISI group, Airgain, Inc, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, TE Connectivity, DENSO CORPORATION, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Calearo Antenne SPA, INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd, PulseLarsen Electronics, Yokowo co., ltd, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD, HARMAN International, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., STMicroelectronics, KDPOF, Taoglas, Continental AG and Ficosa Internacional SA among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of automotive smart antenna market.

For instance,

In August 2020, Laird Connectivity launched new product named as Revie Flex 600 and announced to launch the Revie Flex 700 flexible PCB antennas. This product is launched to accelerate the development of wireless products for 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M/CAT-M Applications. This would help the company to enhance their product portfolio and increase the revenue in the near future

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for automotive smart antenna market through expanded range of size.

The Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market

Categorization of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Asia-Pacific Automotive Smart Antenna Market players

