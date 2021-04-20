Ascorbil Palmitate Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Pure Encapsulations, LLC, GC Chemicals Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Ascorbil Palmitate Market Growing on the Backdrop of Surge in Demand from End Use Sectors

Global demand for processed food has been increasing across the regions which is anticipated to boost the demand for ascorbil palmitates. Ascorbil palmitates can be used as a food additive as well as it helps in maintaining nutritional value and acts as antioxidant supplement products. Growth in consumption of dietary supplements is one of the key factors boosting the demand of ascorbil. In America more than 70% of adults consume dietary supplements for maintaining health.

The rise in health awareness will increase the demand for dietary supplements, which will serve as a driver for the global ascorbyl palmitate market. Demand for ascorbil palmitates as a functional ingredient for skin care products is also increasing at a fast pace. Availability is vitamin E, and vitamin C offers competitive edge as an ingredient in sun care products. Globally, nearly 52,710 patents has been filed for ascorbyl palmitate from which U.S. has filed 24,812, representing higher research and development activities associated with ascorbyl palmitate.

North America Dominates Ascorbil Palmitate Market

Ascorbil palmitate market is dominated by the North America region, and this dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The ascorbil palmitate markets in East and South Asia are expected to grow at a high level owing to growth of personal care and cosmetic industry. Countries such as the U.S., China, Indonesia and Brazil are expected to significantly propel the demand for ascorbil palmitates over the forecast period. Key players in the ascorbil palmitate market are focused on developing synthetic nonagricultural version of ascorbil palmitates. Low calorie content of ascorbil palmitates is attracting food processing industries as a functional additive. However, synthetic nonagricultural version of ascorbil palmitates can result in can result in bad flavors and odors in food products.

Increasing Demand for Ascorbil Palmitate in Food Industry

The addition of antioxidant additives such as ascorbyl palmitate can benefit for enhancing oxidation of lipids like PUFA. Food processing industries are adopting ascorbyl palmitate as a key ingredient in their packaged food products for increasing shelf life. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has recognized ascorbyl palmitate as safe for using as a food additive. FDA has also approved the use of ascorbyl palmitate for animal feed, drugs, and other related products. Ascorbyl palmitate has also started to find its utility in infant formula, which is expected to create a new revenue stream.

Global Ascorbil Palmitate Market: Segmentation

The ascorbil palmitate market has been segmented into different form, application, end use industries, packaging type and region.

Global Ascorbil Palmitate Market: Key Players

In the global ascorbil palmitate market, prominent manufacturers are focusing on developing ascorbyl palmitate as a source of vitamin C. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has given green signal for using ascorbil palmitate as a food additive, hence leading companies are increasing their production capacity more than ever. Some of the key market participants in ascorbil palmitate market include Pure Encapsulations, LLC, GC Chemicals Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., PureFormulas Inc., The good scent company, Parchem, Aceto Corporation, American International Chemical, LLC., ECSA Chemicals, Foodchem International, George Uhe Company, Jiangyin Healthway, Penta International, liberty natural products, Sinoway Industrial, among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Ascorbil palmitate market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the ascorbil palmitate market. The research report provides analysis and information according to the ascorbil palmitate market segmented into type, application, end use industries and packaging.

