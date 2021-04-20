Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

Rising adoption of AI in the BFSI industry to provide enhanced customer service is also another major factor expected to further boost global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market growth during the forecast period. Rising focus of governments on digital economy transformation is expected to further support market growth going ahead. However, high cost of AI solutions is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, and Salesforce.com Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Software Applications Platforms Hardware Server Storage Service IT service Business service Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Natural language processing Deep learning Artificial general intelligence (AGI) Machine vision Artificial super intelligence (ASI) Machine learning Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Automated threat intelligence & prevention systems Fraud analysis & investigation Automated customer service Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Healthcare BFSI Transportation Education Telecommunications Media & entertainment Retail Manufacturing Construction Information technology Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….