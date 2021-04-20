Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative processes in institutions is projected to further propel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth during the forecast period. Rising venture capital funding in EdTech companies is also expected to boost growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the next few years. High cost of adoption and deployment of artificial intelligence-driven software is expected to hamper growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Natural Language Processing Deep Learning Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Virtual Learning Environment Smart Content Intelligent Tutoring Systems Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) K-12 Education Higher Education Corporate Learning



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….