Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence solutions among oilfield services providers and operators has been increasing and is driving deployment of Artificial Intelligence solutions in oil & gas industries. Rising need to identify improper threading in pipelines or defects in error-prone mechanisms is driving utilization of Artificial Intelligence-powered defect detection solutions in oil & gas industries. Oil & gas industries are deploying AI-powered computer-vision solution to monitor the worksite in order to ensure workers are following safety procedures without any deviations. Moreover, the rising need to reduce production and maintenance costs in oil & gas industries is resulting in increasing utilization of AI solutions.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence in Energy market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., AutoGrid Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., C3 IoT, Inc., General Electric, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in energy market on the basis of product offering, industry stream, application, and region:

Product offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Support Services Hardware AI-as-a-Service Software

Industry stream Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Power Industry (Generation, Transmission, Distribution) Oil & Gas Industry (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Demand Response Management Fleet & asset Management Renewable Energy Management Precision Drilling Demand forecasting Infrastructure Management Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



