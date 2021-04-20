Aircraft Switches Market – 2020 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2027

Aircraft Switches Market Outlook – 2027

Aircraft switches are triggers that are used in vital functions such as transmit and receive commands; therefore, aircrafts switches should be reliable and easy to reach. They are used by pilot and crew to monitor & control operations of the aircraft. These switches can be operated both automatically & manually. Automated switches are form of sensors, which are used to measure temperature, pressure, and frequency. Aircraft switches are situated in aircraft’s cabin, cockpit, avionics, engine, and APU. Switches present in aircraft’s cockpit are used to control components & systems such as fuel, engine, lights, radio communication aids, navigation aids, and so on. Moreover, they are used by pilot for several functions such as starting the engine, selecting air speed, controlling the electrical power supply, and others. Additionally, the aircraft switches are also used in military aircrafts for combat purposes such as controlling ammunition.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Application, Platform, End User, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Safran, Honeywell International Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Transdigm Group Inc., Meggitt PLC., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Eaton., ITT INC., Hydra-Electric Company, and Barantec

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the R&D in aircraft switches industries across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Production rate of components such as selector, rocker, several sensors, and other power electronics parts has been hampered due to the pandemic.

There will be considerable rise in demand in global aircraft switches market in the near future as world is moving toward normalcy.

Testing of manufactured switches by companies are on halt due to present restrictions, which may resume as restrictions will be lifted.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in number of aircrafts, high utilization of electronics in aviation systems, and rise in demand of in-flight entertainment & connectivity (IFEC) systems are some of the factors that drive the global aircraft switches market. However, replacement of switches by touchscreen technology is hampering the market. Increase in digitalization and improved electronics may further boost the aircraft switches market growth.

Increase in number of aircrafts

Due to rise in air passenger traffic, the demand of commercial aircrafts is continuously increasing. This increase in the demand for aircraft has enabled aircraft manufacturers to expand their product line. Furthermore, increase in manufacturing of new aircrafts has created demand for aircraft switches. Additionally, due to increment of defense budgets of countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, the demand for military aircrafts has also been increased. For instance, in 2015, India has issued a tender MMRCA 2.0 for purchasing of 114 fighter aircrafts, which is expected to be final till 2021. Such defense deals of aircrafts will also boost the growth of the global aircraft switches market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Automatic Limit Pressure Network Flow Temperature Relay

Manual Selector Rocker Push Toggle

Application Cockpit

Cabin

Avionics

Engine and Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Aircraft Systems Platform Fixed Wing Commercial Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA) Wide Body Aircraft (WBA) Very Large Aircraft (VLA) Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) General & Business Aviation Military Fighter Aircraft Transport Aircraft

Rotary Wing Civil and Commercial Military

End User Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft switches industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the detailed analysis of the global aircraft switches market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft switches market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft switches market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft switches market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global aircraft switches market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

