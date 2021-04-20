Aircraft Ice Protection System Market – Big Changes to Have Big Impact

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Outlook -2027

Aircraft ice protection system is a set of methods employed to prevent or clear atmospheric frost, snow, and freezing rain accumulation on the aircraft surface. Accumulation of ice leads to alteration in the airfoils, thereby affecting the flight controls surfaces, degrading the performance and handling characteristics of the aircraft. Protection against such deposits is very important for safety. Failure to control ice accumulation on critical aircraft parts may lead to aircraft failures and fatal accidents.

The global aircraft ice protection system is driven mainly by existing and new aircraft operation, which is in turn increasing due to the increased preference for airways. Also, the FAA guidelines are responsible for boosting the aircraft ice protection market growth. Anti-icing fluids loose its effectiveness over time due to dilution, which means periodic maintenance is mandatory. This factor is responsible for a steadiness in the Aircraft ice protection system market growth.

On the contrary, the global ice protection market is negatively driven by seasons, the market becomes idle during the non-winter seasons. Further, these systems require costly maintenance to bring it back to operation. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global aircraft ice protection system market. However, invent of new and improved de-icing and anti-icing systems is expected to offer new window of opportunities for the market growth. The integration of heated structure within advanced composite materials is sure to reduce the weight, and offer high structural strength.

The global aircraft ice protection system market is segmented by type, technology used, fluid type, application, end user, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into de-icing and anti-icing. By type of technology, the market is divided into mechanical, electrical, thermal, and passive. It further includes pneumatic de-icing boots, bleed air technology, and others. Anti-icing fluids are glycolic fluids blended with water, inhibitors, and wetting agents. Companies manufacture three types of anti-icing fluids. These include type I, type II, and type IV. These fluids contain different amounts of glycol, according to the application need. The applications of ice protection system are tailwings, nacelle, propellers, windshields, engine, air inlets, and air data probes. By end user, the market is studied across commercial aviation, defense aviation, and general aviation. By region, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Owing to the extreme cold climates, North American and European countries dominate this market.

Key Market Segments

By Type

De-icing

Anti-icing

By Technology

Mechanical

Electrical

Thermal

Passive

Others

By Fluid Type

Type I

Type II

Type IV

By Application

Tail

Wings

Nacelle

Propellers

Windshields

Engine Air Inlet

Air Data Probes

Others

By End User

Commercial Aviation

Defense Aviation

General Aviation

Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Meggitt PLC

Melrose Industries PLC

United Technologies Corp.

DOW Chemical Company

JBT Corporation

Clariant

Honeywell International

Curtiss Wright

CAV Ice Protection, Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Liebherr-International AG

Safran SA

Ultra Electronics

Cox & Company

Kilfrost

Others

